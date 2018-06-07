Amazon grabs Premier League TV rights

From 2019

In a landmark move, Amazon has scored the rights to show 20 Premier League soccer matches from 2019. The US company secured one of two previously unsold three-year packages for UK rights, the Premier League confirmed today.

Amazon said it would make two rounds of games — the early December midweek games and the Christmas bank holiday games — and weekly highlights available to its Prime members in Britain for free.

“The Premier League is the most-watched sports league in the world,” said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video in Europe. “Over these two December fixture rounds, Prime members will be able to watch every team, every game, so no matter which Premier League team you support, you’re guaranteed to see them play live on Prime Video.”

“We welcome Amazon as an exciting new partner and we know Prime Video will provide an excellent service on which fans can consume the Premier League,” added Richard Scudamore, the league’s executive chairman.

