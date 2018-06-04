All about the 24-hour Jubilee Line strike this week

Travel alert!

London Underground workers are going ahead with a 24-hour Tube strike this week, while another 24-hour strike is set to hit the commuters on the District Line, unions have confirmed.

The strikes are a response to the imposition of new timetables. Talks were held over this ‘timetable row’ last Friday, but they had ended without a resolution.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union confirmed today that the Jubilee Line strike will now go ahead as planned on the 6 June and 14 June.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union had made every effort to try and reach an agreement: ‘RMT is bitterly disappointed that Tube managers have knocked back an opportunity to negotiate a settlement to this dispute in extensive talks that broke up on Friday. They failed to put a single proposal forward.

‘It is outrageous that Tube managers are trying to bulldoze through timetable changes without agreement that ride roughshod over existing rostering agreements.’