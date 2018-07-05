1.3m customers hit as energy giant hikes prices again

Find out the hike rate here

Blaming rising wholesale fuel costs, EDF Energy has announced plans to hike gas and electricity prices for its UK customers on the standard variable tariff by 6 per cent from August 31.

EDF’s managing director of customers, Beatrice Bigois, said: “We know that another price rise will not be welcome, and we had hoped that our limited changes announced in April would be enough.

“However, energy costs have continued to rise significantly and, despite our best efforts to absorb some of these by reducing the costs within our control, sadly we can no longer sustain this.

“Customers who wish to avoid this increase will be encouraged to choose one of our fixed price tariffs when we write to them later this month.”

EDF Energy had already increased dual fuel prices on that tariff by 1.4 per cent starting on June 7.