11 hilarious and mysterious urban myths about London

From Hitler’s Nazi base in Balham to the black sewer-swine of Hampstead

Beneath the sooty skies of south east England, London has grown up and out over several millennia.

The city has endured innumerable wars, famines and the plague. The foundations of buildings over 6,000 years old have been discovered near the south bank, and the earliest Thames crossing, near present-day Vauxhall, was constructed around 1,500BC.

The endless bricks, spires and thoroughfares of London are steeped in history. The Thames oozes intrigue. New constructions are marinated in what has come before and what surrounds them.

The ancient city is as much mythical as it is physical. Human conceptions of London are all filtered through centuries of received ideas, stories and tall tales.

As such, London is among the ripest places on the planet for urban myths and legends.

We take a tour of some of the most lunatic tales that have ever gained currency in the capital.

Polar bear fishing in the Thames

A polar bear outside the tower of London. The handiest stock photo ever?

Way back in the 13th Century, when the term “common sense” was seen as political correctness gone mad, the king of England, Henry III, used to let his pet polar bear go fishing in the Thames.

The king of Norway gave Henry the bear as a gift in 1252, and there are documents recording expenses filed by the Tower of London (the king’s residence) for a muzzle, chain and a strong long cord by which to allow the bear to go fishing from the banks of the Thames without him escaping. The bear was just one exotic animal among a menagerie at the tower of London that contained free-roaming lions, leopards, elephants, ostriches, and various primates. Unsurprisingly, accidents did happen.

Spring Heeled Jack – the terror of London

Through the smog-filled streets of Victorian London, a rare terror stalked between the gas lamps. From the early 1830s numerous sightings and attacks were reported as being perpetrated by a fearsome man with clawed hands, and eyes that “resembled red balls of fire”. This evil rascal also possessed the ability to jump to ridiculous heights and could clear fences and walls to make his getaway. Others reported him as a thin fire-breathing man with a “devil-like aspect”.

An early victim was a girl named Mary Stevens, who was attacked on Clapham Common in 1837. Spring Heeled Jack sprang from a dark alley and began to kiss her face and rip at her clothes, before making a fast-paced getaway.

Spring Heeled Jack’s appalling countenance combined with his legendary leaping capabilities led to him becoming one of the Victorians’ favourite characters. He turned up regularly in papers, comics and penny dreadfuls. Sightings have been recorded in almost every decade since, with the last sighting in 2012.

Swine in the Sewer

THE PIGS ARE COMING – but this time it’s not the police. No, this is the legend of the Black Sewer-Swine of Hampstead. This Victorian tale has it that deep beneath the city streets, in the days before fat-bergs and Ninja Turtles, a terrible clan of evil pigs patrolled the waste water pipes of north London.

The rumour is believed to stem from a (no doubt apocryphal) account of a sow falling into the newly built sewer system. She thereupon produced a litter of piglets, whose numbers soon proliferated due to pigs’ ability to survive on waste food, offal and other effluvia. Their appetite for ghoulish nourishment was supposedly only matched by their innate violence.

Charles Dickens once wrote of the Hampstead Swine, and they also appeared in a Telegraph editorial which warned of pigs “whose ferocious snouts will one-day up-root Highgate archway, while they make Holloway intolerable with their grunting”.

For all the fuss around these clandestine hogs, no sightings were ever officially reported.

Dog in the suitcase

A modern classic, this one: The story goes that a friend of a friend needed someone to look after their dog for the weekend. A friend of theirs agrees, and comes to the house. During the course of the weekend, the dog, for any number of potential reasons, dies – negligence, car crash, poison, trauma, etc.

The friend rings a vet to have the unfortunate animal’s carcass incinerated before the owner returns home. The vet agrees, so long as the corpse is brought at once. Not in possession of a car, the friend bundles the dead dog into a suitcase and jumps on the Tube. Upon exiting the station the friend struggles with the heavy suitcase on the stairs, whereupon a helpful stranger offers their assistance. At the top of the stairs, the helpful stranger suddenly runs off with the bag, while the friend is left open-mouthed and empty-handed in the station.

If anyone knows anyone who this may have happened to, then get in touch and fill us in with the no doubt fascinating/disturbing details.

Pigeons use the tube

Do pigeons really use the Tube? Well, according to some people, pigeons do not merely flutter onto Tube trains by mistake, but actively use them to get to a desired location.

Here is a short, fascinating and hilarious excerpt from a BBC programme that deals with the phenomenon: “Is this a new kind of evolution?” the film asks, as a pigeon steps towards the door when the train slows down.

Bird-brained they are, but stupid they may be not.

Here’s the video:

Trafalgar Square’s Lions will come to life when Big Ben strikes 13

According to the urban myth, should Big Ben ever strike 13, the four vast lions at the foot of Nelson’s Column will come to life. Who knows what horror will ensue? Each bronze lion is almost 20ft long, and is over 11ft tall. It’s unlikely to be good news.

Designed by the painter and sculptor Sir Edward Landseer, the lions were installed in Trafalgar Square in 1867, so they’ve had nearly a century-and-a-half to build up a ferocious appetite.

As an aside, Landseer himself was rumoured to have the dextrousness to paint pictures with both hands at the same time, so while working on say, a stag’s head with his right hand, he may have been painting the animal’s rear leg with the left.

Hendrix’s parakeets

If you own the copyright to this picture, please contact us so we can credit you. Via parrotchronicles.com

Today, denizens of south-west London are likely to be familiar with rose-ringed parakeets.

The species has proliferated in recent decades and their bright green plumage and noisy squawks can be seen and heard across Clapham Common, Richmond Park and numerous other west London parks. There are estimated to be up to 60,000 breeding pairs living across London.

Urban legend has it that Jimi Hendrix was the person responsible for releasing the original breeding pair on Carnaby Street in the late 1960s.

Hendrix lived in a flat in Brook Street, Mayfair in the late sixties, and there are even photographs of him with a rose-ringed parakeet on his shoulder, so maybe there is a grain of truth in the claims.

Hitler had his eye on Du Cane Court for a British Nazi HQ

Du Cane Court in Balham

London is home to some of the world’s architectural treasures. If the unimaginable had happened and Hitler had won the Second World War, you would think his HQ would be somewhere grand. Perhaps Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace, or maybe the Tower of London could’ve been on the list.

But no. Not Adolf. He had his eye on the little-known building of Du Cane Court in Balham – a full six miles south of the centre of London.

The building looks pretty unremarkable now – just a wedge of chocolate coloured bricks and some peeling columns, but back in the 1940s it was seen as a modern marvel.

The urban legend is that the Fuhrer earmarked it as his potential future HQ, sent spies to Balham to suss it out, and also that the building served as a good landmark for air-crews. We’re not sure if it was “turn right at Du Cane Court and straight on up to Streatham”, but the flats were certainly eye-catching at the time.

The Du Cane Court website boats that upon completion in 1937, the building was the largest block of flats in Europe with a single owner. Wow.

Ravens at the Tower

Beefeater kissing a raven at the Tower of London

A well-known London superstition centres on the famous ravens at the Tower of London. The story goes that if the ravens fly away, the crown will fall, and with it, England itself.

The authorities take the myth so seriously that since the late 19th Century there have been official captive ravens kept at the tower. Currently there are six, with a seventh in reserve. Historian Geoff Parnell believes that the ravens became popular following the publication of Edgar Allen Poe’s poem The Raven in 1845.

For some reason, the ravens are officially listed as soldiers of the British Kingdom, and even have their own attestation cards similar to those issued to human soldiers and human police. During WWII, Winston Churchill ordered that the ravens be brought in for protection.

Sometimes the ravens can be known to desert their duties. In 1981, a Tower of London raven, who went by the outlandish name of Grog, deserted the Tower after 21 years of loyal service for a nearby pub.

In another hilarious raven anecdote, a Tower raven, named Edgar Sopper, once faked his own death. When the Tower’s Ravenmaster (is he tax-payer funded?) tried to pick up the “corpse”, Edgar Sopper returned to life, bit him on the finger, and “flapped off croaking huge raven laughs” - the naughty trickster. This is according to the 1926 book, A Short History of the Tower of London, by Major General Sir George Younghusband.

The Sewer Gas Lamp on Farting Lane

The Webb Patent Sewer Gas Lamp is a uniquely British innovation.

To avoid the dangerous build-up of gases in sewage pipes, the inventor Joseph Edmund Webb devised a contraption that not only alleviated the methane problem, but also provided street-lighting.

Running on the gases, the lamps were placed at strategic locations above sewers.

Many exist still in Sheffield, but there is only one left in London. It is near the Savoy Hotel, and has seen Carting Lane become affectionately known as “Farting Lane”, by locals.

The Whitechapel body train

Whitechapel Tube station 1896

This is the chilling story of an underground train… for dead people.

The Whitechapel body train supposedly operated in the late 18th and early 19th Centuries, and connected the Royal London Hospital with Whitechapel Tube station.

The train is said to have transferred bodies from the overflowing morgues and hospitals, though no-one knows where they were going to.

Disease in Victorian and Edwardian London was rife, and other myths pertaining to the area include a story that empty rooms beneath Whitechapel Tube Station were used as a temporary morgue. Could an underground train have been used to transport the corpses?

It’s not so far-fetched, is it?

