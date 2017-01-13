10 snow jokes that will make you LOL
It’s time for snow and tell
Q: Why did Frosty the snowman want a divorce?
A: Because he thought his wife was a flake
Q: Why does it take longer to build a blonde snowman than a regular one?
A: You have to hollow out the head.
Q: What do snowmen eat for lunch ?
A: Icebergers !
Q: What time is it when little white flakes fall past the classroom window?
A: Snow and Tell.
Q: If the sun shines while it’s snowing, what should you look for?
A: Snowbows.Q: What do you get from sitting on the snow too long?
A: Polaroids!
Q: What’s an ig?
A: A snow house without a loo!
Q: If you live in an igloo made of snow, what’s the worst thing about global warming?
A: No privacy!
Q: What do you call ten Arctic hares hopping backwards through the snow together?
A: A receding hare line.
Q: How do you keep the snow from giving you cold feet? A: Don’t go around BRRfooted!
Q: What do you call a gangsta snowman?
A: Froze-T