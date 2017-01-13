10 snow jokes that will make you LOL

It’s time for snow and tell

Q: Why did Frosty the snowman want a divorce?

A: Because he thought his wife was a flake

Q: Why does it take longer to build a blonde snowman than a regular one?

A: You have to hollow out the head.

Q: What do snowmen eat for lunch ?

A: Icebergers !

Q: What time is it when little white flakes fall past the classroom window?

A: Snow and Tell.

Q: If the sun shines while it’s snowing, what should you look for?

A: Snowbows.

Q: What do you get from sitting on the snow too long?

A: Polaroids!

Q: What’s an ig?

A: A snow house without a loo!

Q: If you live in an igloo made of snow, what’s the worst thing about global warming?

A: No privacy!

Q: What do you call ten Arctic hares hopping backwards through the snow together?

A: A receding hare line.

Q: How do you keep the snow from giving you cold feet? A: Don’t go around BRRfooted!

Q: What do you call a gangsta snowman?

A: Froze-T

