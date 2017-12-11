10 FUNNIEST snow tweets
Find out here
Yesterday was one beautiful Sunday for the Londoners as they woke up to snow falling all across the capital, with northern areas of the country most heavily affected.
Take a look at top funny tweets from yesterday!
#Londonsnow, I look forward to the @TfL and all transport halting for the next week over this Dusting of snow pic.twitter.com/gU9iPdc7AH
— Nigerian Woman (@nnekacriss) December 10, 2017
It’s SNOWING! So glad I’m an indoor cat! #uksnow #SnowWatch #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/ArNTAUZBsW
— Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) December 10, 2017
Snow has settled in parts of London this morning . We are awaiting TFL ‘s announcement to suspend all public transport #Snowday #LondonSnow pic.twitter.com/QL3uUXGTic
— Ollie (@Totallydriving) December 10, 2017
#SnowWatch #uksnow
For Sale Lincolnshire ⛄️ snowman. Used. Ex stock from Lincoln Christmas Market. Pre Loved pic.twitter.com/OPt6w1hvd5
— muminthecountry (@Muminthecountry) December 11, 2017
This a modern Day snowman ⛄️ #uksnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/gcWRJ6Xcqw
— STEFAN-PIERRE (@StefanPierre) December 10, 2017
Me in #Cornwall looking at all of the #uksnow photos and videos from the rest of the country: pic.twitter.com/VqXUeVWRQJ
— Verity Stevenson (@VerityyVisits) December 10, 2017
Someone’s built a snowman on the m25 #m25#uksnow#m25snowmanpic.twitter.com/M54Pwwqbvv
— Maddie webb (@Maddieindia14) December 10, 2017
& they say we don’t integrate #snowuk♀️ pic.twitter.com/fLWNzfPZxT
— Princess Fiona (@Ibrahimsmummy) December 10, 2017
I mean I appreciate the little flurry but please Mother Nature next time make it 3ft at least so I can’t get out! #snow #snowuk pic.twitter.com/8NCpmuLneF
— Kathy Carey-White (@KathyCareyWhite) December 8, 2017
2 feet of snow here.#SnowWatch#snowpocalypse2017 #snowuk #snowlondon pic.twitter.com/z2mcNSJT4x
— Steve Mitchell (@Sail_Mitchell) December 10, 2017