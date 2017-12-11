10 FUNNIEST snow tweets

Find out here

Yesterday was one beautiful Sunday for the Londoners as they woke up to snow falling all across the capital, with northern areas of the country most heavily affected.

Take a look at top funny tweets from yesterday!

#Londonsnow, I look forward to the @TfL and all transport halting for the next week over this Dusting of snow pic.twitter.com/gU9iPdc7AH — Nigerian Woman (@nnekacriss) December 10, 2017

Snow has settled in parts of London this morning . We are awaiting TFL ‘s announcement to suspend all public transport #Snowday #LondonSnow pic.twitter.com/QL3uUXGTic — Ollie (@Totallydriving) December 10, 2017

#SnowWatch #uksnow

For Sale Lincolnshire ⛄️ snowman. Used. Ex stock from Lincoln Christmas Market. Pre Loved pic.twitter.com/OPt6w1hvd5 — muminthecountry (@Muminthecountry) December 11, 2017

Me in #Cornwall looking at all of the #uksnow photos and videos from the rest of the country: pic.twitter.com/VqXUeVWRQJ — Verity Stevenson (@VerityyVisits) December 10, 2017