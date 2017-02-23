Sanctuary for the seasoned South London drinker: The Woodman, Battersea

Looking for a new pub to visit?

Address: 60 Battersea High St, London SW11 3HX

Tel: 020 7228 2968

Email: woodman-battersea@hotmail.co.uk

Web: http://www.woodman-battersea.co.uk/

I’ve often bemoaned the lack of characterful, individual pubs in South London, so finding The Woodman, nestled just off Battersea Square is a real treat. It has the spirit of an old fashioned boozer, but combined with a modern sensibility which makes it approachable.

The establishment is divided into three distinct areas: bar, dining room and beer garden/outdoor seating. Each seamlessly leads into the other and all are light and airy, with lightly coloured walls, punctuated with exposed brick.

Being a traditionalist, my favourite part of the building is the front bar, a convivial area where jolly and affable locals meet to chew the fat. I like it, with all the trappings of a countryside inn, but nestled in the hubbub of the metropolis!

The front bar at The Woodman has a great selection, there’s no doubt about it, as well as a considered array of ales and bitters on taps, supplied by Dorset-based brewers Hall & Woodhouse. There is a short, but well balanced wine list, combining old world favourites and new world classics. It’s not overwhelming and there’s definitely something to suit any palate.

One particular highlight was the fantastic Scotch Egg which I had from the bar snacks menu, it came with a pot of tangy piccalilli and was exceptional, warm savoury sausagemeat and runny yolk. It’s a combination you just cannot fault!

The menu has a nice balance to it (although I am informed it is to be changed to really emphasise the country pub style the establishment is succeeding in capturing). There’s not too much choice (a good thing in my book) and full of British pub classics such as fish and chips, bangers and mash, pie of the day as well as a couple of imaginative vegetarian options.

As an innovative touch, the owners of The Woodman have installed a pizza oven in the beer garden and offer a range of mouth-watering looking pizzas, combining old favourites with home-made creations available throughout the week.

Although I did not eat on this occasion I’ll certainly be popping back in a week or two so I can try out the tasty-looking plates of food that were flying out of the kitchen

All-in-all I really like The Woodman, it’s a really great pub. If you live in South West London, or further afield, I do recommend you pop in for cheeky tipple should you be in the Battersea area.