Celebrate world cocktail day with a recipe from Malmaison

How do you like yours?

In celebration of World Cocktail Day this Saturday, boutique hotel Malmaison has shared the recipes for two of its favourite cocktails on the menu from the spring cocktail menu at the Chez Mal bar.

Try your hand at serving up a sumptuously sweet and fruity Piña Caipirinha, garnished with lime wedges and a pineapple leaf. Or if you prefer bubbles, make yourself a tall glass of Spring Fizz topped off with prosecco, lime wedges and lime leaves, perfect for sipping away the afternoon.

Of course, you could just leave the ‘Malchemy’ to Malmaison’s expert mixologists and come and enjoy a cocktail this weekend at one of Malmaison’s city bars. An option made all the sweeter with their Thank Mal It’s Friday offer; sip on cocktails, beers & Maison Champagne from just £5 on Friday between 5pm and 8m at your nearest Malmaison. Why wait until Saturday to celebrate?

Or why not perfect the art of cocktail making with a masterclass at Malmaison, where you can try the shaking, mixing and tasting of three cocktails with your own dedicated mixologist before sitting back and sampling your handy work.

Piña Caipirinha

What you’ll need:

50ml Germana Cachaca

6 Lime Wedges

10ml sugar syrup

25ml pineapple juice

1 pineapple leaf

Crushed ice

Method:

Add the lime wedges and sugar syrup to your glass and muddle (mash the ingredients in the bottom of the glass) Pour in the pineapple juice and Germana Cachaca Add crushed ice and stir to help the drink chill Top with crushed ice and a couple of straws Garnish with a pineapple leaf

Spring Fizz

What you’ll need:

35ml kaffir lime leaf liqueur

10ml Malibu

25ml lime juice

15ml sugar syrup

75ml Jeio prosecco

Cubed ice

1 lime wedge and 2 kaffir lime leaves

Method:

Add the Kaffir lime leaf liquer, Malibu, lime juice and sugar syrup to a Boston glass Add the cubed ice and shake Strain the mixture into a wine glass Add cubed ice on top Top with prosecco and stir Garnish with lime wedge and 2 kaffir lime leaves

The spring cocktails are available at locations nationwide. You can view the full menu online at http://bit.ly/2pvL5iE. Cocktail masterclass gift vouchers are available to purchase online.