The Square Gallery London's Art in the Attic Sale

Have you got any hidden gems?

The Battersea based art gallery is now offering a platform for anyone wanting to sell their art or expand their collection with ease.

We speak with Morgane Wagner and her team about the offers an insight into this new initiative.

What is an ‘Art in the Attic Sale’?

M. It’s really a simple concept; a platform for anyone to buy and sell art.

What made you come up with this idea?

M. Initially it was the thought that art which somebody may no longer want can really work in a new setting which got this started and led us to think more about the platform. We want to offer an alternative to the auction house as the main place for buying and selling art. One which avoids the inconvenience of having to attend an auction on a particular day and spend all morning waiting for your lot to come up, only to be outbid at the last second.

Who is the target market, and who might be interested?

Rather than seeking enormously desirable and expensive pieces, we’re targeting those people who are in possession of good art, but no longer have space for it. Albeit, the forgotten or hidden gems kept under a dusty blanket in the attic or under the stairs, but which deserve to be seen. Artists who are looking to clear out their studios are welcome to sell here too.

Equally, from the buying side, this is an opportunity for anyone wanting to expand their collection, or find a treasure to spruce up their flat. We’ve always had an emphasis on affordability at The Square Gallery, and that is just as much a tenet of this sale; good art at an affordable price.

How long does the sale go on for, and will we see it again?

M. It’s on for one week this time, finishing on Thursday, March 9. Since this will be one of the gallery’s staple events, the sale will be back again nearer the summer for a longer period.

Is there a theme to this sale?

M. There’s no theme, it’s exciting to keep the gallery dynamic, and themes can emerge on their own. On this occasion, for example, we’ve had one seller bring in a number of equestrian themed prints. Even though this is a sale rather than an exhibition, it’s really interesting as a show in itself, to see what London residents have lying around.

What’s this about a party?

M. There’s going to be an after party for the final day on Thursday, March 9. There’ll be discounts available on the night, so come along and grab a bargain, but I wouldn’t wait too long, your favourite might be gone and we are selling out fast!

For more information visit our website on www.squaregallerylondon.com. Alternatively, you can email us on art@squaregallerylondon.com or phone on 07586427598.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Art in the Attic Sale at The Square Gallery, 9b Battersea Square, SW11 3RA.