London to get its first cryptocurrency sculpture

Here’s what you need to know

London is set to host the first ever public sculpture dedicated to the rapidly growing cryptocurrency ecosystem “Crypto Connection - powered by Eidoo”. Created by contemporary artist Federico Clapis, the three meter bronze statue, which will be unveiled at 4.30pm on Friday 15th June, will explore the future of the global financial system and our adoption of cryptocurrencies in a way never before seen.

Eidoo, the multicurrency wallet and hybrid exchange for blockchain assets that was recently granted a coveted Anti-Money Laundering License (VQF) from Swiss financial authorities, commissioned Clapis to curate the piece, which will be in situ for ten days before moving on to other locations across the city.

Eidoo came into the public eye after its first marketing forray which saw it take out a full page in the Wall Street Journal to tease JP Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon who said he’d fire any staff that were found trading in crypto. The simple claim Eidoo made in the paper; “Maybe Jamie Will Fire You, But You’ll Be Free To Trade In The Crypto World” was seen and enjoyed worldwide.

“Crypto Connection” has been deemed one of the most ambitious projects to highlight the changing financial landscape to date, perfectly reflecting the dichotomy of cryptocurrency itself: a seemly fleeting trend, yet built to endure the passing of time. The bronze sculpture will beunveiled at 4.30pm on 15th June at Observation Point on London’s Southbank and the public are welcome to attend its debut and encouraged to share their thoughts on the rise of cryptocurrencies using the hashtags #cryptoconnection #eidoo and #cryptobaby.

Also on show in the UK for the first time will be Wallem, a Pokemon Go style game for the crypto world where users can walk around a city collecting crypto tokens. An innovative mix of augmented reality, users will be battling to steal crypto tokens from each other in an interactive, single or multiplayer game that is set to become the trending game for 2018. Attendees of the unveiling of Crypto Connection will have the opportunity to test Wallem first hand.

Thomas Bertani, Director of Eidoo said, “We want to encourage conversation about the rising tide of the crypto world, not limiting its diffusion to those in the financial sector. Eidoo’s mission has always been to educate the general public about what’s going on in the cryptocurrency sector and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with one of Europe’s most exciting contemporary artists on a project we hope will spark discussion and interest in a topic that is rarely out of the media spotlight thanks to the meteoric rises and falls of Bitcoin. We welcome anyone who is interested in seeing the sculpture to come to Observation Point on the 15th June and see the sculpture, which will be in place for just 10 days.”