Introducing Boom25: The only way to shop and play

The nature of online shopping is ever evolving with savvy shoppers always looking for the next best thing to enhance their shopping experience. Cashback sites and same day deliveries are now old news thanks to Boom25.com, the latest innovation in online shopping.

The UK-based company is disrupting the online shopping world by gamifying the shopping process and refunding every 25th shopper on their purchase, no matter the value of their shop, whether it’s a hotel stay in Paris worth £1400, the latest smartphone valued at £500, or a £20 take away for two.

The company has already awarded refunds to 3,976 people to the value of £149,160. The record win so far was awarded to a user who booked received £3,670 cashback.

With over 500 of the UK’s favourite online retailers already on-board including Boohoo, JustEat, Currys PC World, Ticketmaster, Expedia and M&S and most recently Argos, the company is on its way to changing the way the world shops.

Shoppers simply search for their favourite retailer on Boom25, click on the link then shop as normal. The retailer will notify Boom25 as soon as a purchase has been made and the 25th person in line will win a full refund.

Not only will shoppers have the opportunity to win cashback, there is also the chance to earn bonus points and a leaders table where you can see how much you have won.

Giora Mandel, Boom25 Co-Founder said: “We want to put the thrill back into online shopping by giving people the opportunity to win back the cash they’ve spent online. Traditional cashback sites are boring, we want to change it!

“There’s no extra cost and you have the highest chance of winning a decent amount of money. It’s a completely new purchase experience – you’re just buying what you would have anyway with the chance to win big refunds.”

Boom25 offers winners the highest chance of winning big cash refunds than any other site in the industry, with zero membership or extra cost to the consumer.