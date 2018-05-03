Inside Lewis Hamilton's plush Mercedes-Maybach limo

Has gone on sale for £104,990

Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton’s 2015 Maybach S-Class has just gone on sale. The luxury limo — listed on Auto Trader— is three years old and is available at a price tag of £104,990.

It features a 6-litre, biturbo V12 engine boasting 520bhp. In the front, both the driver and passenger get massage seats, while the driver can enjoy the heated leather.

Both rear passenger seats recline with an emerging foot rest, and have their own TV screens. This is not all. All windows have been fitted with privacy glass and electric roller blinds.

Hamilton had posed alongside the same car on Instagram in 2015: ‘My new whip!!! #Maybach #Boss #Mercedes’.