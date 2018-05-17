In full: Meghan Markle breaks silence about her father

17 May 2018 | By Purvai Dua

BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed in Windsor next May

It’s been a week of gossip and speculation

Meghan Markle has today confirmed that her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle Sr had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle at St George’s Chapel on Saturday. But he reportedly underwent heart surgery yesterday, according to celebrity website TMZ.

According to TMZ, Thomas was “alert and coherent” after doctors implanted three stents. It quoted him as saying: “I’m OK. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited.”

