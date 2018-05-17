In full: Meghan Markle breaks silence about her father

It’s been a week of gossip and speculation

Meghan Markle has today confirmed that her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Thomas Markle Sr had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle at St George’s Chapel on Saturday. But he reportedly underwent heart surgery yesterday, according to celebrity website TMZ.

According to TMZ, Thomas was “alert and coherent” after doctors implanted three stents. It quoted him as saying: “I’m OK. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited.”