Icelandic budget airline WOW air is offering flights to New York for just £99

Woah!

Icelandic budget airline, WOW air is offering flights from Stansted Airport with a stopover in Reykjavik to New York City for just £99, with a maximum of 10kg of carry-on luggage.

During your stopover in Reykjavik you can have the chance to explore the Nordic nations dramatic landscape, geysers, volcanoes, and their hot springs.

CEO and founder of WOW air, Skúli Mogensen, said in a statement: “We are proud to constantly be lowering fares across the Atlantic, enabling more people to fly in our brand-new aircraft and to experience the world.

“Air Passenger Duty in the UK is one of the highest in the world and we would love to change this. These low fares make a statement and allow our passengers to fly affordably.”