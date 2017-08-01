HSBC volunteers do a ‘mock interview day’

This is what they said

HSBC volunteers have delivered a ‘mock interview day’ for Year 10 pupils at Walworth Academy in Bermondsey, helping them develop some of the core skills needed to succeed in the world of work.

The event, organised by London based charity, Making The Leap as part of its Ace for Schools’ programme, saw 170 pupils interviewed by a panel of HSBC interviewers, each posing as a prospective hiring manager.

Following each interview, the HSBC volunteers gave pupils constructive feedback on their performance and provided valuable hints and tips on how they could improve, arming them with essential information such as how to give the perfect handshake, highlight their strengths, make eye contact and smile.

Francis Sullivan, acting head of global sustainability HSBC, said: “Making The Leap aims to transform the lives and futures of the young people it supports through an extensive programme of courses and events held each year.

“HSBC is proud to support the initiative, which on this occasion saw twenty HSBC employees use their volunteer leave to help pupils develop the soft skills they need as they prepare for a life away from school.”

Betty Campbell, programme manager from Making The Leap, said: “Mock interviews give pupils their first ever experience of how to conduct themselves in an interview setting, an experience they can take with them to future job interviews, sixth forms and universities.

“They are a great way of helping children learn and develop a range of skills, including how to perform at an interview, time management, communication and recognising their strengths.”

Mr Carl Fazackerley, head of aspirations and deputy head of Sixth Form, said: “Without the time and expertise given by the HSBC staff in supporting our students through mock interviews and workshops, we wouldn’t be able to prepare them as thoroughly for the world of work!

Research shows that students who benefit from meaningful encounters with employers are considerably (82 per cent) less likely to suffer unemployment after completing their studies. Thank you, HSBC, for helping our students to get work ready - we couldn’t do it without you!”

HSBC has supported the Ace for Schools’ programme since 2013, allowing Making The Leap to work with schools across north and east London, raising the aspirations of young people and helping them develop the skills, behaviours and attitudes they need to succeed once they leave school.

If you would like Making The Leap to arrange a mock interview day for your school, contact Betty Campbell – betty.campbell@mtl.org.uk.