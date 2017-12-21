How to make your Christmas wages last the season

And have a festive time

Christmas is without a doubt one of the most expensive times of year, with UK Christmas shoppers expected to spend £4.2billion on food and drink in the week before the big day. While money may be tight as it is, you may even be faced with a six week wait until you get your next wage, depending on when you get paid. However do not despair, there are lots of ways to save money and cut costs at this time of year.

Budget

It is most definitely incredibly easy to go overboard at Christmas and go well above and beyond your budget. To get through the Christmas period when money is a little tight, make a budget early on and stick to it. Remember to factor in each and every part of Christmas, including the presents, the food, the wrapping paper and cards, and – of course – the decorations. Christmas doesn’t need to cost a fortune and it is most definitely the thought that counts and not the amount of money being spent.

Get Crafty

Getting crafty is a perfect way to save money at Christmas time. Lots of people appreciate the effort that goes into handmaking cards and presents, and you will certainly notice the difference to your bank balance. Even if you’re a beginner, there are lots of things you can make including decorations, cards, presents, even cakes and party food. Hobbycraft is great place to get everything you could possibly need for your baking and crafty needs, and they even have regular workshops and classes for you to get stuck into.

Temporary work

If you have the time, you can always take on a little temporary Christmas work to see you through the season. Lots of employers look for temporary staff around Christmas time, and a simple Google search will bring up vacant positions in your area. Temporary positions are ideal, particularly if you already have another job, as it’s a great way to earn a little extra money over the festive season without having to make any long-term commitments for the rest of the year.

Temporary work is also a great way to make new contacts and leave a lasting impression on potential future employers. If you’re able to work to the best of your abilities and prove yourself to be a committed, hardworking employee, then you may even be given the heads up when future positions become vacant, or you may even get a great reference at the least.

Ask for help

Christmas is an expensive time of year and it can get a little much at times. If this is the case, do not be afraid to ask for help. If money is a little tight, turn to friends and family to see if they can help in any way. If this isn’t an option, then a payday loan like those from Mr Lender can always be a great help to see you through until the New Year. Remember, no matter how important Christmas is to you, it’s never worth getting into financial difficulty over.