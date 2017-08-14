How do you say Primark, Nike or Ikea?
Find out…
It’s one of Britain’s most popular high street shops but the fashionwear retailer’s name has been dividing the nation on Twitter as to whether it should be called “Pr-eye-mark” or “Pree-mark”.
So how do you pronounce Primark?
The company has finally settled the debate and has now included an FAQ on their website on how to say its name….drum roll…. Pr-Eye-Mark!
Source: Primark
With that debate solved what other famous names have you been pronouncing wrong?
Ikea
Common Pronouciation – eye-key-ah
Actual Pronouciation – ih-key-yah
Nutella
Common Pronouciation – nuh-tell-uh
Actual Pronouciation – new-tell-uh
Nike
Common Pronouciation – nyke
Actual Pronouciation – ni-key
Hyundai
Common Pronouciation – hi-un-dye
Actual Pronouciation – hun-day
Porsche
Common Pronouciation – porsch
Actual Pronouciation – porsha
Ocado
Common Pronouciation – oh-car-doh
Actual Pronouciation – uh-car-doh
Moschino
Common Pronouciation – moss-chee-no
Actual Pronouciation – moss-key-no