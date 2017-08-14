How do you say Primark, Nike or Ikea?

Find out…

It’s one of Britain’s most popular high street shops but the fashionwear retailer’s name has been dividing the nation on Twitter as to whether it should be called “Pr-eye-mark” or “Pree-mark”.

So how do you pronounce Primark?

The company has finally settled the debate and has now included an FAQ on their website on how to say its name….drum roll…. Pr-Eye-Mark!

With that debate solved what other famous names have you been pronouncing wrong?

Ikea

Common Pronouciation – eye-key-ah

Actual Pronouciation – ih-key-yah

Nutella

Common Pronouciation – nuh-tell-uh

Actual Pronouciation – new-tell-uh

Nike

Common Pronouciation – nyke

Actual Pronouciation – ni-key

Hyundai

Common Pronouciation – hi-un-dye

Actual Pronouciation – hun-day

Porsche

Common Pronouciation – porsch

Actual Pronouciation – porsha

Ocado

Common Pronouciation – oh-car-doh

Actual Pronouciation – uh-car-doh

Moschino

Common Pronouciation – moss-chee-no

Actual Pronouciation – moss-key-no