Highest paid actresses 2017

Who are they?

Emma Stone has toppled Jennifer Lawrence and been named Forbes’ highest paid actress.

The La La Land star topped the annual list by earning more than $26m, mainly thanks to her Oscar winning performance in the film that grossed $445.3m worldwide.

She dethroned Jennifer Lawrence who topped the list in 2016 with a whopping $46m. This year she makes third on the list with just over half of her previous year’s earnings.

Here is the list in full:

1. Emma Stone - $26m (£20.2m)

She won an Oscar for her performance as an aspiring actress in La La Land which also earned her a big pay day. According to Forbes she banked her largest ever annual take-home and is the biggest dollar and percentage gainer year over year, of anyone on the list.

2. Jennifer Aniston - $25.5m (£19.8m)

Former Friends star still makes millions from her regular movie roles but makes most of her money from endorsements. She puts her name and face to the likes of Emirates airlines, Smartwater and Aveeno. According to Forbes a hair –care line which she owned a stake in, Living Proof, was sold to Unilever in December 2016 for an undisclosed amount adding to her millions.

3. Jennifer Lawrence - $24m (18.6m)

Topping the list two years in a row in 2015 and 2016, thanks to her Hunger Games earnings, Lawrence has dropped to third place with just over half of her earnings last year. Even without the huge pay days from the Hunger Games franchise she is making money from upfront fees on forthcoming films and also has a contract with fashion house Dior.

4. Melissa McCarthy -$18m (£14m)

Second on the list last year with a $33m haul thanks to her appearance in the Ghostbusters remake, McCarthy has slid down to fourth. As well as making movies she also designs her own all-sizes clothing line and told Forbes “I started to think if I could do anything to build women up rather than the constant tear down I’m going to do it.”

5. Mila Kunis - $15.5m (£15.5m)

Moving up the list from ninth spot last year following the success of Bad Moms and a sequel in the pipeline. She also has a long-standing gig as the voice of Meg on Family Guy and various endorsements.

6. Emma Watson - $14m (£10.9m)

Thanks to her appearance as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and The Circle, Watson is a newcomer to the highest paid list and is the only Brit to feature. The adaption of the Disney classic grossed $1.26bn worldwide and may propel her further to future lucrative roles.

6.Charlize Theron - $14 (£10.9m)

Producer and star of her latest spy film Atomic Blonde, which took five years to come together, Theron remains in the same position as last year. Although according to Forbes despite positive reviews the film under performed at the box-office limiting her pay day. She also has a lucrative contract with Dior.

8. Cate Blanchett – $12m (£9.3m)

Cate Blanchett returns to the list for the first time since 2009 thanks to the upcoming Marvel flick Thor: Ragnarok.

8. Julia Roberts - $12m (£9.3m)

Earnings from upfront fees, older movies and endorsements with the likes of Lancome keep Roberts in the top 10. Her latest film Money Monster with George Clooney may not have fared well at the box office but she remains eighth on the list for the second year running.

10. Amy Adams - $11.5m (£9m)

The five time Oscar nominee returned to the list last year thanks to her role as Lois Lane in Superman. Her appearance in box office hits Arrival and upcoming Justice League add to her pay day. She also has various endorsements such as MaxMara.