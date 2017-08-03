Here's where Brits want to go for holiday 

Take a look

With Brits jetting away for some summer sunshine, MoneySuperMarket today reveals its Holiday HeatMap of the UK, the first of its kind to shine a light on the nation’s holiday preferences by city.

Analysing hundreds of thousands of travel insurance sales between April and June 2017, the UK’s leading price comparison website is predicting which travel destinations residents of particular cities are most – and least - likely to be jetting off to.

The data reveals:

Londoners are twice as likely to visit Thailand compared with the national average

Dubai is most popular among Brummies, with the Midlands city’s residents choosing UAE 38 per cent more often than the rest of the nation

Geordies aren’t fans of France, being one third less likely to cross the channel…but they love the sunny shores of Mexico, over indexing on holidays to the popular destination by 15 per cent

Despite the falling pound against the euro, seven out of the 13 cities analysed chose a European destination for their summer holiday





City Holiday Hotspot Holiday Hell *percentage higher than national average *percentage lower than the national average London 100 per cent Thailand 32 per cent Balearic islands Birmingham 38 per cent UAE 15 per cent Italy Leeds 32 per cent Portugal 25 per cent Turkey Glasgow 30 per cent USA 38 per cent Cyprus Sheffield 24 per cent Germany 32 per cent America Edinburgh 28 per cent USA 27 per cent Cyprus Nottingham 22 per cent Greek islands 27 per cent USA Liverpool 25 per cent UAE 37 per cent France Manchester 46 per cent Germany 24 per cent France Bristol 44 per cent France 18 per cent Turkey Cardiff 27 per cent Greece 29 per cent USA Newcastle 15 per cent Mexico 39 per cent France Brighton 43 per cent France 24 per cent UAE

Zena Carter, Head of Travel Insurance at MoneySupermarket, said: “Our first ever ‘Holiday Heatmap’ reveals we’re a nation of globetrotters, with the majority of city dwellers looking to swap pavements for parasols and pina coladas.

“Wherever you choose to travel this summer, make sure you’re covered for any eventuality by taking out travel insurance as soon as you book your holiday. It’ll give you instant peace of mind should something go wrong, freeing up more time to start dreaming about sun, sea and sand!”