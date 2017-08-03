Here's where Brits want to go for holiday
Take a look
With Brits jetting away for some summer sunshine, MoneySuperMarket today reveals its Holiday HeatMap of the UK, the first of its kind to shine a light on the nation’s holiday preferences by city.
Analysing hundreds of thousands of travel insurance sales between April and June 2017, the UK’s leading price comparison website is predicting which travel destinations residents of particular cities are most – and least - likely to be jetting off to.
The data reveals:
Londoners are twice as likely to visit Thailand compared with the national average
Dubai is most popular among Brummies, with the Midlands city’s residents choosing UAE 38 per cent more often than the rest of the nation
Geordies aren’t fans of France, being one third less likely to cross the channel…but they love the sunny shores of Mexico, over indexing on holidays to the popular destination by 15 per cent
Despite the falling pound against the euro, seven out of the 13 cities analysed chose a European destination for their summer holiday
|City
|Holiday Hotspot
|Holiday Hell
|*percentage higher than national average
|*percentage lower than the national average
|London
|100 per cent Thailand
|32 per cent Balearic islands
|Birmingham
|38 per cent UAE
|15 per cent Italy
|Leeds
|32 per cent Portugal
|25 per cent Turkey
|Glasgow
|30 per cent USA
|38 per cent Cyprus
|Sheffield
|24 per cent Germany
|32 per cent America
|Edinburgh
|28 per cent USA
|27 per cent Cyprus
|Nottingham
|22 per cent Greek islands
|27 per cent USA
|Liverpool
|25 per cent UAE
|37 per cent France
|Manchester
|46 per cent Germany
|24 per cent France
|Bristol
|44 per cent France
|18 per cent Turkey
|Cardiff
|27 per cent Greece
|29 per cent USA
|Newcastle
|15 per cent Mexico
|39 per cent France
|Brighton
|43 per cent France
|24 per cent UAE
Zena Carter, Head of Travel Insurance at MoneySupermarket, said: “Our first ever ‘Holiday Heatmap’ reveals we’re a nation of globetrotters, with the majority of city dwellers looking to swap pavements for parasols and pina coladas.
“Wherever you choose to travel this summer, make sure you’re covered for any eventuality by taking out travel insurance as soon as you book your holiday. It’ll give you instant peace of mind should something go wrong, freeing up more time to start dreaming about sun, sea and sand!”