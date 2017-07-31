Here's the item most confiscated at London airports

Take a look

A study has revealed that Brits can’t live without their favorite breakfast spread, Marmite, when travelling abroad – with London City Airport unveiling that it is one of the most intercepted items by security officials.

The airport reveals that the yeasty spread was crowned the number one prohibited branded food item confiscated from travellers’ hand luggage – and in the top 10 overall for food items.

It seems that for holiday-goers, the thought of having to say goodbye to a Marmite-smeared life and venture into breakfast options unknown while on holiday is just too much to bear.

To ensure Brits never have to go without the brown sticky stuff, Marmite and London City Airport have come together, taking over the security gate at the East London location to offer passengers the chance to swap their prohibited jars for a travel-friendly sized 70g miniature.

The hand-baggage friendly Marmite meets the approval of security officers at airports, who will take away any container with more than 100ml of liquid inside.

With the school holidays now in full swing, the swap service will be available at the airport for one day only today (Monday 31st July) from 6am until late in the evening – with airport officials expecting it to be the busiest day of the year yet.

Pending the success of the event, Marmite are considering rolling the initiative out nationwide for lovers.

The research also found that around one in eight people (13 per cent) in the UK have had to surrender an item in their hand luggage because it didn’t meet aviation or immigration rules.