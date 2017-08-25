Great bank holiday getaway begins as more Brits choose a ‘staycation’

Roads will be busy this weekend

15 million leisure journeys are expected to take place this weekend as the Great British bank holiday getaway started at lunchtime today.

A recent survey by the AA found that 43 per cent of their members are likely to be on the road during the four-day period, either travelling on holiday or an outing which equates to around 15 million drivers on leisure journeys this weekend.

Saturday and Monday are set to be the busiest days, with 84 per cent planning to take to the roads, equating to 12-12.5 million drivers on any one day.

John Snowling, AA patrol of the year, says: “August bank holiday weekend is always a busy one on the roads.

“Traffic is likely to build up on Friday evening as people set off early to make the most of the weekend, and will be busy again for the return on Monday afternoon - so allow plenty of extra time if you’re travelling then.

Thereis also expected to be travel chaos on the rail networks as no train will arrive or depart London’s Euston station adding to an already stretched network. To find out more or for alternative routes click here.

More and more people are now choosing to stay in the UK and enjoy a ‘staycation’ putting pressure on the transport network at peak times.

According to Mintel, one to three night trips now account for around two-thirds of all domestic holidays and they forecast a 7.7 per cent rise in domestic trips over the next five years.

VisitEngland’s August Bank Holiday Trip Tracker survey published earlier this week found that 6.9m Brits are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this weekend, bringing an estimated £1.7bn boost to the UK economy.

