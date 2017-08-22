Grab a bargain with half a million discounted tickets on Virgin Trains

50 per cent seat sale on first and standard class tickets

Whether you fancy a late summer break, an autumn staycation or are even thinking about exploring Christmas markets, look no further than Virgin Trains’ half price seat sale. Between Tuesday August 22 and Monday August 28, you can bag huge discounts on selected advance tickets for travel between September 11 and December 20* to destinations along the east coast.

With half a million tickets up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to enjoy a trip to Britain’s vibrant east coast. From the cobbled streets of Edinburgh, to the bustling nightlife in Leeds, you can get to these and many more destinations along the route in style and comfort for half the usual price.



Discounted fares include the below Advance Single tickets:

Leeds-London (Standard Class normally from £16, now £8)

Edinburgh to London (Standard class normally from £40, now £20)

Newcastle to London (Standard Class normally from £36, now from £18)

David Horne, Managing Director at Virgin Trains on the east coast, said: “Late summer, autumn and winter are great times to get away and explore the UK. With so many exciting cities on our east coast route, we’re delighted to be offering our customers the chance to travel in style for less. We’re sure tickets will sell out quickly so make sure you don’t miss out!”

Discounted tickets will be available to book from 10.00 on August 22, only atwww.virgintrainseastcoast.com/halfprice and thetrainline.com.






