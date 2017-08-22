Funniest joke of the year at Fringe

What is it?

A joke about the new pound coin has been named this year’s funniest at the Edinburgh Festival.

Comedian Ken Cheng won the annual Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe with his joke “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.”

The award now in its 10th year, is voted for by 2,000 and lists jokes anonymously to avoid bias to well-known comedians. Cheng won with 33 per cent of the public vote.

Here are the top 15 funniest jokes from the Fringe:

1. “I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change” - Ken Cheng

2. “Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book” - Frankie Boyle

3. “I’ve given up asking rhetorical questions. What’s the point?” - Alexei Sayle

4. “I’m looking for the girl next door type. I’m just gonna keep moving house till I find her” - Lew Fitz

5. “I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the ‘brella’. But he hesitated” - Andy Field

6. “Combine Harvesters. And you’ll have a really big restaurant” - Mark Simmons

7. “I’m rubbish with names. It’s not my fault, it’s a condition. There’s a name for it…” – Jimeoin

8. “I have two boys, 5 and 6. We’re no good at naming things in our house” - Ed Byrne

9. “I wasn’t particularly close to my dad before he died… which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine” - Olaf Falafel

10. “Whenever someone says, ‘I don’t believe in coincidences.’ I say, ‘Oh my God, me neither!”’ - Alasdair Beckett-King

11. “A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men’s singles event” - Angela Barnes

12. “As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer” - Adele Cliff

13. “For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don’t want to do it” - Phil Wang

14. “I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark” - Adam Hess

15. “I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act” - Tim Vine