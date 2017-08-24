Free Wi-Fi top priority for British holidaymakers

Find out why…

30 million Brits consider access to free Wi-Fi a top priority when on holiday according to new research.

The research from Santander found that 59 per cent of Brits consider access to free Wi-Fi the most important requirement for an enjoyable holiday.

The findings reveal 84 per cent of holidaymakers expect Wi-Fi to be free at the airport and three quarters expect a free Wi-Fi connection at their hotel.

The need to keep connected was favored a top priority above a good selection of bars and restaurants (58 per cent), cultural activities (52 per cent), good customer service at the hotel (51 per cent), air conditioning (45 per cent), close proximity to a beach (39 per cent), and availability of a gym or a pool (33 per cent).

Nearly half of Brits said they rely on Wi-Fi to look up local information when away and to keep in touch with friends and family back home, while others use it to keep up with the news and check social media. Some even admitted that they feel annoyed or irritated if they don’t have Wi-Fi while away, even admitting to having ‘FOMO’ (Fear of Missing Out’) if they don’t have a connection.

Andy Warren, Head of Select & Private Marketing at Santander said: “Holiday-makers are increasingly reliant on Wi-Fi connectivity on the go when travelling abroad.

“Having access to a high-quality Wi-Fi connection is seen as a necessity and valued over traditional holiday perks.”

Overall, the research found that 29 per cent of adults consider Wi-Fi access to be the deciding factor when choosing a hotel or holiday resort destination.

Despite this, in the past three years the quality of hotel Wi-Fi connections fell below expectations, and a fifth of holidaymakers were disappointed with the connection while abroad.