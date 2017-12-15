Four cars ideal for city living and/or working

Check these out

Those that live and/or work in the city need a car that assists with this type of lifestyle. Ideally, this vehicle will be compact so that it can fit into small parking spaces, have responsive handling for tight cornering, be economical to keep running costs down and have enough space inside.

The city car market is fiercely competitive with lots of great contenders, but here are four of the best:

Ford Fiesta

Consistently a UK best-seller and for good reason, the Ford Fiesta is a superb city car that appeals to young drivers, professionals and small families. This is because it is reliable, practical and great fun to drive. In addition to this, there are a range of engines to choose from all of which are economical and keep running costs low. Ford is one of the most trusted brands in the UK and they are known for their great build-quality - the Fiesta is a terrific example of this and will not break the bank when you shop at places like AA Cars.

Skoda Citigo

As the name implies, the Citigo is perfect for city usage because of its small size, interior space, excellent handling and economical engines (some are capable of 68 mpg). In addition to all this, the Citigo has a bold design and comes in a range of funky colours, which makes it a popular design with younger drivers. One of the main attributes of the Citigo is its affordability as it is one of the cheapest in its class but also one of the best.

VW Up!

Volkswagen certainly have experience when it comes to making small yet practical cars and the Up! Brilliantly boasts their expertise. Like all VWs, it features excellent build-quality, an attractive interior and efficient engines. It is slightly more expensive than some of its rivals, but you certainly get what you pay for as this feels and performs like a premium car.

Hyundai i10

The Hyundai i10 is a smart investment because it is affordable to buy, it is capable of over 65mpg and it is cheap to insure. It is also a smart little city car which can comfortably seat 5 and features a large boot, despite its small size. The i10 is enjoyable to drive and is well-suited to the demands of London driving.

There are many great city cars on the market that anyone living and/or working in the city will benefit from owning, but the above four are the best available.