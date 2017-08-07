Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson will be off work for ‘quite some time’

Here’s why

Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson, has contracted pneumonia whilst on a family holiday in Majorca and was admitted to hospital on Friday.

In a statement, the presenter said that he will be off work for “quite some time” and said it is “really annoying” as he has never had a day off work, he thanked his fans for “all the good wishes.”

The only presenter who is well is well is James May, as Richard Hammond was filming in Switzerland when his car burst into flames and miraculously escaped with just a fractured knee cap in June.

Clarkson joked on social media speaking of May, who is the Grand Tour’s third presenter saying he is the only “functioning member” and “god help us.”

Sunday it was revealed that Clarkson was being treated at a hospital on the island of Majorca.