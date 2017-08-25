Five reasons you should travel with your dog on business

Good to know!

To mark National Dog Day (Sat 26 Aug) this week, Steven Cowie, General Manager at Staybridge Suites London, Stratford City, managed by Cycas Hospitality, tells us why you don’t always have to leave Fido behind next time the boss sends you away to another city on a long-term work assignment.

Networking with fur

Whilst not commonplace in very corporate environments, turning up with a dog at your side to a creative industry meeting or even a Canary Wharf skyscraper, isn’t as odd as it once was. It can provide a great ice breaker, helping the conversation get underway and the creative ideas get flowing.

Pet therapy

Multiple studies have proven that playing with or stroking your dog can increase levels of the stress-reducing hormone oxytocin, perfect for relieving the effects of any stressful business meetings.

Exploring new ground

Having a pet with you is also a great motivator to get out and explore the area you’re staying in on foot, taking a route that you might otherwise not have considered. Our staff are able to recommend the best nearby places to walk your dog. Guests are much more likely to go out on a stroll if they have the company of their pet than if they were alone.

Getting social

Having a dog is a great excuse to get more social. Your furry companion will facilitate the opportunity to meet people. When out on a walk, there’s an unwritten dog-owner code of saying hello to each other and having a chat about your four-legged friends, turning an otherwise lonely trip in to an opportunity to meet new people and potentially get networking.

Feeling at home

The most important part of any trip is the accommodation you choose to stay in with your dog. Choosing a spacious modern serviced apartment over a small hotel room will offer you all the homely features necessary to cater for you and your four-legged friend’s needs.

At Staybridge Suites London – Stratford City, our suites are large enough that dogs can feel as if they are coming to a ‘home away from home’ and this is a great option for those who travel frequently and don’t want to leave their dog. Our suites have a spacious living area so guests can even hold small meetings within that space, so as to stay with their dog.

A travelling smile

Remember that ultimately your dog will never fail to make you smile and at the end of a long hard working day, that’s all you really need!

Staybridge Suites hotels, managed by Cycas Hospitality, welcome small dogs weighing up to 50 pounds. These include; Staybridge Suites Liverpool, Staybridge Suites London Vauxhall, Staybridge Suites London – Stratford City and Staybridge Suites Newcastle.