February could be the coldest month on record

Leading bookmaker Coral is odds-on at 1-2 that this February ends as the coldest on record in the UK as temperatures continue to drop below freezing point in large parts of the nation. The firm is offering evens for snow to fall on London this weekend and 5-4 for this winter to end as the coldest since records began.



“There is no sign of the weather improving any time soon therefore the betting now suggests this month will end as a record cold February, with snow likely to continue falling across the UK over the next few days,” said Coral’s John Hill.



