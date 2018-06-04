Fancy a lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett? Get ready to shell $3300100

For a charity auction

For the 19th year in a row, billionaire Warren Buffett has auctioned off a lunch date to raise money for an anti-poverty organization in California.

After the five-day auction closed last Friday, an anonymous bidder had pledged to spend $3.3m in exchange for a lunch date with the legend, according to the online event hosted by EBay for Charity. The bidding had begun at $25,000.

The winner gets to bring seven friends for the lunch with Buffett.

“We believe in building bridges, not walls,” Glide’s co-founder Janice Mirikitani said in a statement, adding: “Warren Buffett and the generous bidders enable us to provide a holistic array of high quality services that meet critical needs, improve lives and elevate the human spirit.”

In all, the 87-year-old Buffett has raised $29.6m for the charity over the years.