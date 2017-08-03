El Pirata Celebrates La Tomatina Festival

Feels more like Madrid than London

El Pirata will be celebrating Spain’s iconic La Tomatina Festival this August with a special ‘Tomatina Tapas’ menu. Guests are invited to celebrate this historic tradition with El Pirata’s tomato feast from Monday 14 – 31 August.

On offer for guests to sample is a menu of dishes created to showcase the star of the Festival – the tomato. The menu includes tomato-centric delights such as Tomate relleno con Risotto (tomato stuffed with risotto - £5.65) and Bacalao con Pisto (fresh cod fillet with vegetable stew and cherry tomatoes - £14.95) as well as a unique dessert of Mousse de Tomate (tomato mousse - £4.50).

La Tomatina has been held in the Spanish town of Buñol since the 1940s.The event began as a political protest but has now become a staple of Spanish culture – an annual event that draws thousands of tourists each year. La Tomatina – or ‘the world’s biggest food fight’ – has gained its notability from the throwing of millions of over-ripe tomatoes. El Pirata is delighted to be bringing a taste of this world-famous festival to Mayfair (minus the tomato throwing) with a specially created menu of Tomato themed dishes.

El Pirata is an institution of the Mayfair area which offers diners authentic Spanish tapas, made using quality ingredients. This Mayfair favourite prides itself on welcoming guests with a warm, friendly and informal atmosphere; the restaurant feels more Madrid than London.

El Pirata – La Tomatina Festival Menu: