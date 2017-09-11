E-cigarettes could increase the risk of heart attack or damaged arteries

According to new research

New research conducted by scientists in Sweden suggests, e-cigarettes that contains nicotine may increase the risk of heart attack, as the heart rate increases raising blood pressure along with the stiffening of arteries, after half an hour of use.

Karolinska Institute’s Dr Magnus Lundback, said: “The number of e-cigarette users has increased dramatically in the last few years. E-cigarettes are regarded by the general public as almost harmless.

“The industry markets their product as a way to reduce harm and to help people to stop smoking tobacco cigarettes.

“However, the safety of e-cigarettes is debated, and a growing body of evidence is suggesting several adverse health effects.”

Dr Lundback added: “The results are preliminary, but in this study, we found there was a significant increase in heart rate and blood pressure in the volunteers who were exposed to e-cigarettes containing nicotine.

“Arterial stiffness increased around threefold in those who were exposed to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes compared with the nicotine-free group.”

In 2016 a report was issued by the Royal College of Physicians, it said that tobacco users should switch to a nicotine substitute product.

An extract of the report said: “The hazard to health arising from long-term vapour inhalation from the e-cigarettes available today is unlikely to exceed five per cent of the harm from smoking tobacco.”

The study used 15 healthy volunteers for the experiment, none had ever used an e-cigarette before, e-cigarettes that had no nicotine showed none of the effects stated above on the 15 volunteers.