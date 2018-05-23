Drought to hit England?

Concerns grow

England is facing serious water supply shortages by 2050, the Environment Agency has warned.

Its new report says enough water to meet the needs of 20 million people is lost through leakage every day.

The agency has called on people to set a personal water target to minimise water shortage.

A Water UK spokesperson said:



“The water industry works hard to protect the environment, and companies will set out ambitious plans later this year which should mean less water is taken out of our rivers. We’ve also cut leakage a third since the 1990s, but we know there’s a lot more to do which is why it’s one of our top priorities.”