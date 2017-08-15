Driving tests cause greater anxiety than exams

New research finds

Many young people are feeling the pressure about receiving their exam results this week.According to new figures from a survey of 1,800 young motorists by Marmalade, driving tests cause just as much anxiety as academic exams.

The research shows that 50 per cent of respondents are equally or more anxious about facing their driving test when compared to their academic exams. By comparison, 39 per cent feel more anxious about their exams and just 11 per cent feel no anxiety about either event.

Crispin Moger, CEO of Marmalade, says: “There has been a lot of research into the pressures that young people are under when it comes to exams. There are ample resources out there for students, or parents, wishing to find help with exam stress. However, our research clearly shows that young drivers feel the same amount of anxiety before they take a driving test.

“Unlike academic exams, this stress won’t end with the test, as many young drivers continue to feel anxious behind the wheel after they have passed. In order to help alleviate this, we have created a number of online resources, including our Young Drivers Guide. Covering everything from driving tips to help with selecting a car; it is designed to help all young motorists, from those getting in a car for the first time, to those who have clocked up hundreds of hours on the road.

“Marmalade is committed to supporting the needs of young drivers. As well as our online resources we also offer comprehensive range of policies to suit all young drivers. We feel so strongly about the rights of young motorists that we recently set up an annual initiative – Learner Driver Week – designed to highlight the issues facing the UK’s 7.8 million provisional licence holders and champion their needs.”