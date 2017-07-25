Domino’s launch voice ordering service to combat slow sales 

Teaming up with Amazon Echo

Domino’s Pizza customers will soon be able to order pizza using Amazon’s voice- controlled Echo following a successful trial, the company announced today.

The Pizza Group announced the launch after revealing its performance in the six months of 2017 to June which highlighted a slowdown in sales.

Pre-tax profit rose by 9 per cent to £44.6m but there was a slowdown in UK like for like sales in the same period in 2016 from 13 per cent to 2.4 per cent.

The company sold around 45.5m pizzas and had sales of £546.5m during the first half of the year and Chief Executive Officer David Wild said that group continues to lead the pizza market.

He said: “The first half of 2017 has been another period of good progress for Domino’s Pizza Group, despite a more uncertain UK economic environment.

“Our launch today of Amazon Echo voice ordering following a successful trial and we’ll be rolling out GPS, which will enable customers to track their delivery and help franchisees with labour management.”

“We’re focusing on growth investment with our franchisees; boosting marketing; improving customer engagement and enhancing our leading position in food delivery. Pizza remains the world’s most popular delivered food, and Domino’s is the top choice for consumers,” he added.