Do UK workers have a relaxation problem?

Why Brits work on holiday

A recent survey conducted by Wrike – creators of the popular work management tool – found that 73 per cent of Brits work while on holiday. When asked why, 35 per cent revealed that the main reason is that they can relax better, safe in the knowledge everything is running smoothly at the office.

In Germany, 30 per cent also said keeping one eye on the office was the key to relaxation, while in France only 22 per cent felt the same. Brits also said that they were hoping to minimise the amount of work they would have to come back to (22 per cent).

Only 22 per cent of Brits said that they did not see why it was necessary to check on work. Yet in France and Germany, far fewer workers felt compelled to check in on the office (with 31 and 29 per cent respectively saying they did not see why it was necessary).

According to a 20-year study by sociologist Sabine Sonnentag of Germany’s University of Konstanz, achieving mental detachment from work is an important factor for those wanting to take a proper break while on holiday.

However, when asked how many hours on average they would typically work while away, 38 per cent of Brits said they would work for two to three hours in a single week and a further 20 per cent of those surveyed said they typically do more than three hours in a single week while on holiday.

This survey was conducted by Wrike with 592 respondents from across the UK, France and Germany.