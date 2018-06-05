Did UK lose this Russian billionaire's rare treasures?

Here’s what he says

Russian billionaire Alexander Ivanov has accused Britain’s Border Force of “outrageous vandalism” after his rare treasures from a £600,000 collection were allegedly misplaced and damaged.

The art collector, who also owns the record-breaking £8.9m Faberge egg, has now threatened to sue over the ‘outrageous vandalism’.

In an interview to The Times, Ivanov said: ‘I am now discussing with my lawyers the possibility of suing British customs. Some people have tried to discourage me, saying that it’s nearly impossible to win. But we need to try, because now I see that any person can easily be unfairly victimised by the government.’

The items were seized as they were being transported to Ivanov’s museum in Germany. The custom officials were reportedly investigating whether or not the correct VAT had been paid for each item.

