Daniel Craig will be Bond again

Finally said yes!

After months of will he won’t he and years of speculation, Daniel Craig has officially confirmed he will reprise his role as James Bond in the forthcoming 25th film in the 007 movie franchise.

Appearing on US chat show The Late Show last night, host Stephen Colbert asked Craig if he would be returning as James Bond, to which he simply replied “yes”.

Craig who has played 007 in the past four Bond films, has up until now refused to confirm or deny whether he would appear in another.

“We’ve been discussing it, we’ve just been trying to figure things out,” he explained, adding, “I always wanted to, I needed a break. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait.”

llifliqAddressing the comment he made after the release of 2015’s Spectre, where he said he would rather ‘slash his wrists’ than reprise his return he told Colbert: “There’s no point making excuses about it,” he said, “but it was two days after I had finished shooting the last movie and I went straight to an interview where someone asked, ‘Would you do another one?’ and I went, ‘No!’”

The next Bond film will be released November 8, 2019 and has rumoured to be titled Shatterhand and the plot sees the spy battling a blind supervillain.

Last month The Mirror claimed the film will be based on the 1999 thriller Never Dream Of Dying by US author Raymond Benson, who also wrote Bond books Tomorrow Never Dies, Die Another Day and The World is Not Enough.