Controversy hits Time Magazine's 'Welcome to America' cover

Here’s what the girl’s father told media

Time Magazine has done it again. Their upcoming cover is an embodiment of public uproar and shock at Trump administration’s hardline family separation policy at the US-Mexico border. After enormous backlash, the US President later signed an executive order reversing the policy.

The interesting graphic shows a two-year-old Honduran girl sobbing in a pink jacket before Trump, and it almost appears as if she is pleading the US President to let her stay with her parents, while the caption says: “Welcome to America”.

The powerful photograph was reportedly taken at the US border by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer John Moore and had gone viral after it showed the girl crying as her mother was being detained in McAllen in Texas.

However, according to a Reuters report now, citing a man who says he is the girl’s father, the girl was not separated from her mother at the US border.

Denis Valera has told Reuters that the little girl and her mother have been detained together in the Texas border town of McAllen, where Sanchez has applied for asylum, and they were not separated after being detained near the border.

Honduran deputy foreign minister Nelly Jerez confirmed Valera’s version of events.