Christmas sandwiches uncovered: Which? reveals Pret’s Christmas lunch sandwich as this year’s Christmas cracker

Friday, Which? unveils its first ever guide to festive sandwiches and declares Pret’s Christmas Lunch Sandwich its pick of the 2017 season.

Which? recruited 36 tasters to blind taste popular turkey Christmas lunch sandwiches, to find out which ones really delivered the festive flavours. The Consumer Champion also uncovered some surprising facts that connoisseurs should know before choosing their Christmas sandwich.

In recent years, there’s been a proliferation of festive-themed sandwich varieties, from beef wellington, to brie and cranberry. For the purposes of our tasting, the Which? panel stuck to the standard festive Christmas lunch style turkey sandwich; choosing retailers with easily accessible outlets across the country. Each sandwich has been scored with marks out of ten based on appearance, aroma and flavour.

Nikki Stopford, Which? Director of Research, said: “Christmas sandwiches have become an important part of the build-up to the festive season for many of us, so it’s time for Which? to add them to our festive tasting calendar.

“We’re delighted to be able to announce the Pret Christmas Lunch Sandwich our pick of the 2017 selection, thanks to excellent flavours and a generous amount of filling.”