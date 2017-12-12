Christmas LUXURY guide: 10 gifts over £10,000
All I want for Christmas…
If you thought the new iPhone with a £1,000 tag was an expensive gift this Christmas, then think again. Because for the few daring ones out there, we have compiled a list of luxurious items which are a must buy (or gift) this festive season.
- Dalmore single malt- A bottle of this 62-year-old single malt was sold for £114,000 at an auction last week, doubling its pre-sale estimate and making it the most expensive bottle of whisky sold to date by Christie’s.
- ‘Pink Star’ diamond: A rare diamond set a new world record after selling for more than $71m (£57m). The oval-shaped 59.6 carat stone went under the hammer earlier this year and was bought within five minutes of bidding at Sotheby’s.
- Da Honh Pao: Who doesn’t know about the traditon of high-tea in the UK. But would you gift someone an extravagant blend of brew from Royal China Club on Baker Street, which is planet’s rarest tea at a thousand quid a gram?
- Frrrozen Haute Chocolatefrom Serendipity 3: A hot chocolate slushy using 28 exotic and rare cocoas, a gold leaf, and a La Madeleina Au Truffle on top, this dish is made of gold and diamonds; the spoon is made of gold; and the base of the dish has a gold and diamond bracelet wrapped around it. All for $25,000!
- Gold bicycle: A recent Channel 4 show aired about a businessman, Laban Roomes, who is famous for coating products in 24-carat liquid gold and is offering £250,000 bicycles this Christmas.
- Diamond-encrusted shoes: For shoe lovers, this is a deal made in heaven. Designer Debbie Wingham is making bespoke diamond-encrusted shoes with peals worth £11.5m for the festive season. Go grab!
- Dog ballgown: If you know someone who absolutely adores their dog, then this the ultimate gift this Christmas. Rachelle Fawcett’s extravagant dog ballgown is encrusted with 40,000 Swarovski crystals and has over 6m of silk.
- White crocodile Hermès handbag : The £293,000 white crocodile Hermès Himalaya handbag is encrusted with 10.23 carats of diamonds. The bag has “extreme rarity, iconic status and craftsmanship” and was sold at an auction at Christie’s last month.
- Breguet Grande Complication Marie-Antoinette - The priciest watch in the world, the £25m model is encased in gold, the glass showcases the intricate mechanism inside, based on the most revolutionary technologies of the time. The watch was stolen in the late 1900s from a museum in Jerusalem, and re-emerged in 2007. It’s now locked away in the L.A Mayer museum.
- Salvator Mundi: We accept, the last one is a stretch! Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of Jesus Christ has recently been sold for a record $450m (£335m) at an auction last month and was acquired by Abu Dhabi’s department of culture and tourism.Any takers?