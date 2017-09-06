Christian Dior and Gucci drop underweight catwalk models

What are your thoughts?

Fashion houses behind luxury designers including Christian Dior and Gucci have said they will not hire underweight models for their catwalkFas shows.

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) along with Kering have established a charter that will ensure good working conditions for models and will not use models that are under weight.

The move comes ahead of fashion weeks in London and Paris amid criticism that the industry encourages eating disorders.

All brands belonging to LVMH will ban using size 32 (UK size four) female models and 42 male models.

Models will have to be at least a French size 34 (UK size six) for women and a French size 44 for men.

Models under the age of 16 will also not be used to display clothes designed for adults.

“We have the responsibility of building new standards for fashion and we hope to be followed by other players in our sector,” said Antoine Arnault, an LVMH director.

A law was France in 2015 that banned ultra-thin models from working in the country’s fashion industry and companies can be fined up to 75,000 euros (£69,000) or its bosses jailed for up to six months if they breach the law.

Kering and LVMH said their charter will go even further to ensure the care of models, and say “it will be incumbent upon the brands to put a dedicated psychologist/therapist at their disposal during their working time.”

The two French companies’ brands also include Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney.

The charter will come into effect before Paris Fashion Week at the end of this month.