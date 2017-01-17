Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards 2017 announces finalists

Who will come out on the top spot?

Many brands such as Pho, Las Iguanas, wagamama, ASK Italian, Burger & Lobster, Carluccio’s, GBK, MEATliquor, Nando’s, Pizza Express, Revolution, Giggling Squid, and La Tasca, have made the list for this year’s Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards.

There is 67 casual dining pub and restaurant operators nominated for 14 different categories.

These cover all sorts of different concepts from menu innovation to employee engagement as well recognising the outstanding brands of the year.

The awards have moved to a bigger venue due to popular demand, it’s now situated at Marriot London Grosvenor Square.

The awards will be held on the 22 February.

Casual Dining’s group event director, Chris Brazier, says: “The casual dining market is thriving, thanks in large part to the fantastic innovations and dedication of operators and the incredible dining experience they offer. The Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards is a fantastic way to celebrate their achievements and reward those companies who are making a real difference to the growth of this sector. The calibre of entries has been incredible, congratulations and good luck to all our shortlisted finalists.”