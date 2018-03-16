Brits have blown £4.46 billion on drunk shopping

Almost half of British adults (45.80%) who regularly drink alcohol admit to making a purchase while under the influence

Price comparison site finder.com has released a new report on the UK’s drunk shopping habit, revealing just how much cash Brits part with while intoxicated.

The study of 2,000 British adults commissioned by finder.com revealed that almost half of the British adult population (45.80%) who regularly drink alcohol admit to making a purchase while under the influence – that’s an estimated 15 million Brits.

On average, £291.07 each has been spent while drunk, totalling to an estimated £4.46 billion on spontaneous drunk purchases.

Interestingly, the study also found that men splash more cash than women after a drink, with a total average spend of £364.72 compared to £213.41 for women.

From a generational perspective, almost three in five millennial drinkers (59.29%) admit to this indulgence. Comparatively, Gen Xers (51.70%) come in second, followed by nearly one in three Baby Boomers (31.36%).

The most popular items Brits are purchasing while drunk come in the form of food (22.87%), followed by shoes, clothes and accessories (13.80%), gambling (10.44%) and cigarettes (8.51%).

Wine appears to be the drink of choice as almost three in five drinkers (57.99%) consume at least one glass of wine a week and spend approximately £6.08 a week. Those that enjoy a drink spend £5.82 per week on beer on average.