British drivers burn over £60m a year due to failed practical & theory tests

Over 1.5 million failed tests in 2016 alone

As the UK gears up for major changes to the practical driving test this winter, recent analysis from vehicle finance provider Moneybarn shows more than £60 million was spent on failed driving tests in 2016.



The practical test in the UK costs learners £62, and with over a million tests last year, and a failure rate of 47 percent, over £40 million was spent and lost by those hoping to make it onto the open road.



Although theory tests are far cheaper, at £23, learners took over 1.9 million last year and with an overall failure rate of 49 percent, the nation spent over £20 million on unsuccessful attempts.



Analysis of statistics from the DVSA has revealed a huge drop in theory pass rates over the last decade, from an average of 66 percent in 2007/08 to 49 percent last year. In financial terms, this equates to over an additional £10 million spent on failed theory tests.



The drop coincided with multiple changes to the theory test, starting in 2007. The main changes included; an increase to the number of questions (35 to 50), the addition of a new case study section with accompanying questions, and test questions no longer being published online.