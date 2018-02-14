Britain's most romantic residents revealed

Find out what is the nation buying this Valentine’s Day

New research from Trouva.com, has revealed which cities are the most generous when it comes to treating loved ones.

The data, taken by tracking customers’ spending behaviour in the run up to Valentine’s Day across 2017 and 2018, reveals that Birmingham tops the list, splashing an average of £45 on Valentine’s gifts – a significant 34.5 per cent more than the second on the list. Those in the city of Nottingham come second in the love stakes, spending a reasonable £29.47 on their other halves.

Londoners spend an average of £18.87 on Valentine’s gifts, whereas shoppers from Leeds and Liverpool are seemingly less generous, averaging a reserved £15.18 and £15.84 on romantic gifts respectively – 33 per cent less than those living in Birmingham.

UK’s most generous Valentine’s gifters by city:

Birmingham (£45.00) Nottingham (£29.47) Bristol (£21.92) Glasgow (£21.02) London (£18.87) Manchester (£18.11) Sheffield (£17.57) Edinburgh (£16.29) Liverpool (£15.84 Leeds (£15.18)

Valentine’s Day is usually synonymous with expensive dinners, boxes of chocolate and flowers, however Trouva reveals what the nation’s Independent lovers are really buying this year (and there’s not a chocolate box in sight).

The data suggests that Brits’ spending habits are shifting, swapping expensive gestures for a cosy night in for two, with popular products including the Tweedmill Pink Beehive Throw (£65) from Design Vintage boutique in Chichester and the Sagaform Red Wine Carafe (£27.95) from Distinctly Living boutique in Devon.

What’s more, the best-selling product sold so far via Trouva this season is the Broste Copenhagen set of 10 candles (£7.95) from The Scandinavian Shop in Glasgow, indicating that Brits are indeed investing their money in atmosphere-enhancing homewares and spending time with loved ones home this Valentine’s Day.