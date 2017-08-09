Britain's favourite food traditions revealed

Take a look

A cream tea is officially one of Britain’s favourite food traditions (39 per cent). Research reveals that enjoying a special cream tea moment with loved-ones is a treasured tradition alongside fish and chips (67 per cent), the Full English breakfast (54 per cent) and strawberries and cream (41 per cent).

The research, conducted by Rodda’s Cornish Clotted Cream in time to celebrate Afternoon Tea Week (14th-20th August), also reveals that Brits are eating more cream teas now than ever before. Six in 10 adults in the UK (63 per cent) have eaten a cream tea in the past two years whilst half of Londoners (48 per cent) have enjoyed the pastime in 2017.

A delight that can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways, the research has settled a long-standing debate - 61 per cent of cream tea lovers spread the jam first and opt for cream on top, with just 23 per cent choosing to serve it the other way around. The vast majority of us prefer using clotted cream (68 per cent) in favour of whipped cream (18 per cent) and double cream (8 per cent).

The research suggests there’s a need for more family time together. One in 10 of us only get to socialise over food with family and friends on special occasions. 77 per cent of people agree that they would like more opportunities to spend time together as a family.

Will Torrent, award-winning Patissier and Afternoon Tea at Home author says: “Afternoon tea is a real British institution – the pinnacle of which is the cream tea. This is feel-good food at it’s best, with enjoyment given from the assembly to the taste. This research shows that the cream tea is here to stay.

“Over a quarter of the UK now eat it at home too proving that it’s no longer just a luxury to be enjoyed when eating out at a restaurant or hotel – it’s for everybody to enjoy!”