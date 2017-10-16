Award winning pop star Ed Sheeran has been ‘hit by a car’ whilst cycling in London

Find out more

Monday morning, award winning pop star Ed Sheeran was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a car whilst cycling in London.

Sheeran posted a picture of his arm in a cast on Instagram, he said: “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows.

“Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.”

He due to start his tour of Asia and starts in Tapei on 22 October, however, this is now in jeopardy and it is unlikely he will be able to play his guitar.