Almost one in four Brits own a pair of lucky pants

What colour are yours?

Almost a quarter of superstitious Brits own a pair of lucky pants, according to new research by Wink Slots.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults revealed that 26 per cent of Brits own a good luck charm that they wear for prosperity.

Pants proved to be the most common wearable good luck charm, as a staggering 24 per cent claim to own a pair, while a further 17 per cent own a lucky piece of jewellery.

1 in 10 (11 per cent) own a lucky pair of socks, 8 per cent have a pair of lucky shoes., and 5 per cent claim to own a shirt which brings them good luck.

Among the most common situations that people adorn these items are; an exam (81 per cent), a first date (72 per cent), a job interview (34 per cent) and a sporting event (66 per cent).

Of those surveyed, 74 per cent said they would never get rid of their good-luck piece, and 1 in 5 (19 per cent) wouldn’t wash their lucky garment.

59 per cent said that wearing their lucky item made them feel more confident in nerve-wracking situations.

A spokesperson from Wink Slots commented; “For many, these lucky garments carry lots of history and fond memories, hence why their owners feel that they bring prosperity. Possessing a lucky charm can bring its owner luck by boosting confidence and lifting spirits, resulting in better decision making.

“First dates, exams and job interviews are undoubtedly nerve-wracking situations and even the most confident people get nervous every now and then. So, if pulling on a pair of lucky pants makes them feel on top of their game then it can only be a good thing.”

Sheffield residents were the most likely to have a lucky item of clothing, with 34 per cent owning a good luck charm, compared to just 6 per cent of those in Wolverhampton.

65 per cent of millennials (18- 30) admitted to owning a lucky pair of pants.