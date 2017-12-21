All I want for Christmas is...cash

Two in five (43 per cent) Brits are hoping to get cash this Christmas

Bad present buyers, relax; 95 per cent of Brits are hoping for cash or vouchers this Christmas rather than a product-based gift.

New research carried out by GalaCasino.com has found out what the UK really wants to find under their tree this year, and just half (47 per cent) want a gift they can unwrap.



Despite a perceived lack of thought behind cash, two in five (43 per cent) Brits said they would prefer to receive cash for Christmas, with retail vouchers (28 per cent), experience days (16 per cent) and restaurant vouchers (9 per cent) making up other non-physical gifts the nation is hoping for.

However, when it comes to the giving of gifts we’re much more likely to revert back to the standard socks and chocolates, as only 30 per cent of adults said they would be happy giving cash for Christmas.

Good intentions aside, it seems not all presents are gratefully received; 50 per cent of Brits admit to having returned gifts in the past for cash (14 per cent), gift cards (17 per cent) or completely different products (20 per cent).

Those aged 25 - 34 are most guilty (77 per cent) of returning presents they have received, and are the least likely age group to want material gifts in the first place, with more than half (28 per cent) stating they would prefer to receive cash for the big day, while 30 per cent are hoping to receive an experience for Christmas.

The experiences Brits would most like to receive for Christmas 2017 are: