After earthquakes and lava, Hawaii to face acid rain next?

After surviving earthquakes and lava on the streets, residents of Hawaii’s Big Island could now face the threat of acid rain.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano could see explosive eruptions: U.S. agency https://t.co/WLbpwOLrdY pic.twitter.com/VRIToMGz4z — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) 9 May 2018

Authorities have warned of possible explosive eruptions in the coming weeks. “At this time, we cannot say with certainty that explosive activity will occur, how large the explosions could be, or how long such explosive activity could continue,” an advisory added.

The activity would damage plants and metal objects. In a worst-case scenario, it could also contaminate rooftop rainwater-catchment systems with lead, according to the US Geological Survey.

The recent volcanic eruption has already displaced two dozen homes and destroyed many buildings.